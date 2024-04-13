Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 13

Mohali’s Mataur SHO had a narrow escape after some unidentified assailants opened fire on him when he was going in his Scorpio near Dhianpura village on Kurali-Morinda road in Ropar district on Thursday night.

SHO Gabbar Singh escaped unhurt as he was provided with a bulletproof car due to threat to life.

While the SHO was not immediately available for comments, Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said some unidentified miscreants opened fire on the Mataur SHO at around 11 pm on Thursday.

One bullet hit the windowpane of his car and he escaped unhurt. Following the incident, the officer informed the police and a case was registered at Singh Bhagwantpura police station. Further investigation is under way, said the SSP.

According to information, Gabbar Singh has been facing threats from criminals including gangsters due to which a bulletproof vehicle was given to him by Punjab police.

A case was also registered at Mataur police station after he got a threat in the past, said the sources.

