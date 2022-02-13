Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 13

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed an election rally in favour of the BJP alliance candidates at Daresi ground here.

Highlights

*Amit Shah, sporting a saffron turban and a shawl, begins speech by raising ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan and exhorting public to raise both hands to pledge drug-free Punjab

*Introduces BJP allies candidates by making them stand on the dais

*Remembers tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh

*Punjab is India's soul as it made India self-sufficient in food production

*Shah pays tributes to Kartar Singh Sarabha

*Ensure victory of BJP allies candidates, we will ensure Ludhiana's bicycle go worldwide

*Raises unemployment, drugs and farmers' plight as main issues faced by Punjab

*Targets CM Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, accuses them of ruining Punjab

*Says if Kejriwal comes, he will release all terrorists

*Punjab needs a serious, sensitive and powerful government, it's no comedian's job

*Raises national security issue

*Punjab youth is omnipresent across the country

OROP given by PM Narendra Modi, not by Congress, which ruled India for over 3 decades

*Modi raised defence budget three-times in India

*The person (Channi) who cannot ensure safe route of PM, can he secure entire Punjab and its people

*Channi has no moral authority to rule for even a second

*Punjab needs a government that strengthens the hands of Modi at the Centre

*If you elect NDA government in Punjab, will free border state of drugs in five years

*Parties that ruled Punjab so far have made the soil barren

*We will change crop pattern to once again Punjab soil fertile

*Modi government spent Rs 300 crore to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh's 350th birth anniversary, opened Kartarpur Corridor and initiated several other steps to recognise the contribution of Sikhs and Punjab

*Announced Veer Baal Diwas to remember Sahibzadas every year

*Raises Sikh genocide, terming as heinous crime by Congress

*Recalls Rajiv Gandhi's statement that when big tree falls, the earth shakes

*BJP ensured justice to Sikh riots' victims

*Ludhiana was made Smart City by Modi

*The Modi Government made maximum purchase of crops on MSP and paid farmers directly through their bank accounts

*Raises issue of conversions, this cannot be stopped by Channi or Kejriwal, only BJP can stop it

*If BJP votes to power in Punjab, will throw out practice of conversions from state

*Ridicules Kejriwal's promise to make Punjab drug-free, he instead made Delhi liquor city

*Modi has planned to develop Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar as industrial hubs and make them regain their lost glory of industrial capitals

*Will set up NCB regional centres in four main cities in Punjab to check international drug trafficking in border state

*Announces special incentives to MSMEs

*Will also check mafias dealing in sand, drugs and other trades with iron hand

*Will eliminate all such menaces within five years

*Will develop nawaan Punjab

*Raises slogans of Jai Shri Ram, Sat Sri Akal and Bharat Mata Ki Jai

*Says Punjab not safe under Channi regime

*Concludes his 26-minute speech by urging voters to elect the NDA Government in Punjab