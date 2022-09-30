Punjab Police ASI caught red-handed accepting Rs 5,000 bribe in Nurpur Bedi

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 30

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabbed ASI Jujhar Singh, posted at police station Nurpur Bedi, red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 here today.

VB SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said the accused has been arrested on the complaint of Barjinder Singh of Matour village near Anandpur Sahib.

Giving details, he informed that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that he has to get released his vehicle from police custody confiscated in a police case but the accused ASI was demanding Rs 10,000 for the same.

He further alleged that ASI Jujhar Singh has already received Rs 5,000 as a first instalment and was demanding Rs 5,000 more to release his vehicle.

The SSP further added that after verification of the facts and the evidence material in this regard, a VB team caught ASI Jujhar Singh red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station SAS Nagar and further investigation is under progress.