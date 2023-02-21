Punjab regularises services of 14,417 contractual employees

Ruchika M Khanna

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

Punjab government on Tuesday approved the regularisation in services of around 14,417 contractual employees from different departments. This is the second tranche of regularisation in service for contractual employees announced by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Earlier, in September last year, the government had okayed the regularisation in services for around 8,000 contractual employees in the education department. The government wants to regularise services of around 25,000 contractual employees in various departments.

A decision to regularise employees was taken in the meeting of Punjab Council of ministers held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann said the government is committed to fulfill its promise made to employees before they assumed power.

A policy is being worked out on promoting affordable housing for the poor, especially those living in the temporary hutments in different parts of the state, said CM Mann.

Other than this, the Cabinet decided to re-hire retired Patwaris. As many as 2,000 retired patwaris are to be re-employed.

The Council of ministers has also okayed the transportation and labour policy for food grains. The vehicles used for transportation of grains from Mandis to storage spaces will be tracked using GPS. The government has also decided to increase the wages for labourers in mandis by 25 per cent.

It has also been decided that the budget session of the state government will be held from March 3-26. The Budget will be presented on March 10 and the governor’s address will be held on March 3.

“This is the first full budget of the Aam Aadmi Party government. The budget session will be held in two phases- March 3-11 and then from March 22 onwards,” said Mann.

A policy on water tourism too has been given nod to. This happens on the eve of the investment summit, scheduled for February 23-24. CM Mann said the water and adventure sports will also be promoted in the state, along the routes leaving to popular hill destinations in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

