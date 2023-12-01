Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 1

Farmers in Punjab have rejected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s announcement of Rs 11 as state agreed price (SAP) hike for sugarcane.

Addressing the media, Manjit S. Rai, president, BKU (Doaba), demanded a minimum increase of Rs 20 per quintal in SAP of sugarcane to take it to Rs 400 per quintal for the 2023-24 season. Farmers have also sought that the mills should be made operational immediately.

The CM early morning wrote on X: "Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal. In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announcing this as hike in the SAP."

Facing protests by sugarcane growers, last week, the Chief Minister had assured them the government would continue to give them highest rate in the coming times.

Protestors under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha had blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara section of the Jalandhar-New Delhi National Highway near Dhanowali village.

The strike ended on the fourth day after a meeting between farmer leaders and the chief minister. Haryana had last month announced a hike of Rs 14 in the sugarcane price to Rs 386 a quintal.

#Bhagwant Mann #Doaba