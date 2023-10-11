Raghav Chadha moves High Court against eviction from govt house

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 10

AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against “unfair eviction from the government bungalow allotted by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.”

A Delhi court had last week vacated an interim stay granted to Chadha against the eviction orders of the secretariat. He has now moved HC against the trial court’s orders. The high court will hear the case tomorrow. The secretariat had earlier issued orders for his eviction from a type-seven bungalow, saying a first time MP was not eligible for a big government accommodation.

Chadha today said: “They have snatched my four-bedroom government flat from me but people have sent wishes from all over the country. I will fight till the end and not bow down.” Addressing a press conference at the AAP party headquarters today, Chadha attacked the ruling BJP, alleging that 95 per cent cases by Central probe agencies were against Opposition leaders.

He cited the case of money laundering against AAP’s Satyendra Jain; Excise scam cases against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the recent ED case against MP Sanjay Singh and ED raids against Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan.

“Amanatullah had secured bail in the same case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau action but now the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been sent after him,” Chadha said.

“Under the UPA, the ED conducted 112 raids from 2004-14. But since 2014, 3,100 raids have been conducted,” he added.

Moves SC against Rajya Sabha suspension

Raghav Chadha on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against his indefinite suspension from the Upper House.

Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on August 11 during the monsoon session over a ‘breach of privileges’ complaint. He was accused of including the names of five Rajya Sabha members in a proposed select committee without obtaining their consent.

Chadha has been suspended until the committee of privileges probing the case against him submits its report.

