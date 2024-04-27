Raju Shooter, 10 aides nabbed in 48-hour operation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Central agencies and the J&K Police, has arrested gangster Charanjit Singh, alias Raju Shooter — who escaped from the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, — and his 10 aides during a 48-hour operation carried out in Punjab and J&K, said DGP Gaurav Yadav here today.

Police teams also recovered four weapons — one double-barrel rifle, which was stolen from Tarn Taran-based Meet Gun House on February 28, 2024, and three pistols — along with 26 cartridges from their possession.

Other 10 persons arrested identified as Husanpreet Singh, alias Husan, of village Pidhi in Tarn Taran; Gulab Singh, alias Gulab, of village Bachde in Tarn Taran; Amritpal Singh, alias Chidi, of Mohalla Jaswant Singh in Tarn Taran; Baljinder Singh, alias Lokka, of village Lokka; Bobby of Ajnala; Lovpreet Singh, alias Love, Amritpal Singh, alias Sandeep Singh, and Sajan, alias Kalu, all residents of village Thathian Mahantan in Tarn Taran; Sukhchain Singh, alias Mogali and Harmesh Singh, alias Chichu, both residents of village Vadayia in Muktsar.

Gulab Singh, Husanpreet Singh and Chidi had facilitated Raju’s escape while three others, who helped the gangster, are yet to be arrested.

The police said gangster Raju Shooter was a kingpin of an organised criminal gang active in the Majha region, mainly in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Amritsar Rural. All were involved in attempt to murder, robbery, drug smuggling, etc.

In September 2023, the gang was involved in a failed attempt to loot a bank at village Dhotian, Tarn Taran, in which one police officer was critically wounded in firing by them. On April 16, 2024, the associates of Raju had felicitated his escape from the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, where he was undergoing treatment.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said following reliable inputs, the AGTF, headed by ADGP Promod Ban, mobilised 12 police teams under the supervision of AIG Sandeep Goel to track Raju Shooter.

