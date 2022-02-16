Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

Sonepat/Muktsar, February 15
Actor Deep Sidhu, 37, the prime accused in last year’s Republic Day violence case, was killed in a road mishap on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway today. Sidhu was facing a criminal trial for spearheading the Red Fort violence.
The accident occurred around 8.30 pm near the Pipli Toll Plaza. As per sources, Sidhu along with friend Reena was on his way to Punjab from Delhi in a Scorpio when it hit the rear of a truck, leaving him seriously injured. He died on the way to the hospital. Reena’s condition was stated to be stable. The body has been shifted to the Community Health Centre at Kharkhoda.
On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with the police during a tractor rally against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags and injuring scores of policemen. Sidhu stayed in jail for over two months and was released on bail on April 17 last year.
Originally from Muktsar’s Udekaran village, Sidhu’s family had left the village in the 80s. His father was an advocate who practised at Gidderbaha. Sources said Sidhu owned some land at neighbouring Chauntra village. He had last visited Udekaran on May 21 last year. In 2019, he had managed the poll campaign of BJP’s Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol.
