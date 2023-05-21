Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

Ludhiana, May 21
Some unknown persons brutally killed a former policeman, his wife and a son. Their bodies were found at their house in Nurpur Bet on Sunday late evening.
The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Singh (65), his wife Paramjit Kaur, his son Pali Grewal (32). They had brutal head injuries.
Deceased Kuldeep had retired as ASI from Punjab police.
As per information, Kuldeep’s daughter had been calling his family members, but no one answered her repeated calls. The girl later asked some villager to go and inquire from her house. Villager after reaching the house was shocked to see the bodies of the three. The couple’s bodies were lying on the bed and their son lay dead on the floor. The villager then raised the alarm and police were informed.
Senior police officials immediately rushed the spot. Sources said entire house was also ransacked and there was a possibility that some robbers may have committed the triple murder.
Ladhowal SHO Inspector Jagdev Singh said the murders seemed to have been committed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Since nobody visited their house, the incident didn’t come out. “We are probing if the robbers killed the family or the motive of murder was something else. Only probe will unveil the facts,” added SHO Jagdev.
