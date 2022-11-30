Phagwara: School MD booked on charge of rape

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 29

The Bilga police have booked the managing director of a private school for allegedly raping a woman by blackmailing her. Investigating officer (IO) Baljit Kaur said the suspect had been identified as Tarsem Singh, a resident of Mudhadda village, who was the managing director (MD) of a private school at Partab Pura village.

The woman complained to the police that the suspect established physical relations with her on the promise of promoting her and raped her for four years. He even took her abroad. A case under Sections 376, 354-A and 506 of the IPC had been registered against the supect.

#Phagwara