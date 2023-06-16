SGPC may discuss Jathedar’s replacement at meeting today

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, June 15

The SGPC has called an emergency meeting of its executives here tomorrow.

Though the agenda is said to be the discussion on the panthic issues, no official is ready to disclose it.

In the panthic circles, there are murmurs that either the discussion could be on appointing a regular Jathedar of the Akal Takht or finding the replacement of the Jathedar.

Giani Harpreet Singh has been holding the officiating charge of Akal Takht Jathedar since October 2018, in addition to the regular charge of Takht Damdama Sahib, another Sikh temporal seat at Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda).

Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, executive member of the SGPC from the opposition, confirmed that the emergency meeting had been called to discuss issues pertaining to some key issues.

However, insiders say that the agenda could be to relieve Giani Harpreet Singh from holding the dual charge.

Giani Harpreet Singh has regularly been questioning the present leadership of SAD, asking it to shun political motives and focus on the Sikh affairs religiously. He had also said SAD’s deviation from its core panthic agenda was responsible for its decimation.

Giani Harpreet Singh had landed into controversy after attending the pre-wedding event of AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra at New Delhi. SAD spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha has opposed his participation in a private event that was devoid of ‘Gurmaryada’ (Sikh tenets).

He had also pointed out that Raghav belonged to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP which had revoked Prof Davinder Pal Bhullar’s release and that it was the same Bhagwant Mann-led state government that imposed NSA on Sikh youths.

Nonetheless, rumours have started pouring in on the names of those who could be in the race to replace Giani Harpreet Singh. As per the traditions, the ‘Head Granthi’ of the Golden Temple is appointed as Jathedar if the appointment of Giani Joginder Singh Vedanti, Giani Mal Singh and Giani Gurbachan Singh was anything to go by, in the past. It is being viewed that either a former ‘Head Granthi’ or present ‘Granthi’ of the Golden Temple could be considered for the post.

Courted controversy over MP’s function