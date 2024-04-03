Shiromani Akali Dal forms manifesto committee for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 3
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday announced the formation of a 15-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls.
The committee will be led by Balwinder Singh Bhundar, according to information shared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a post on X.
‘SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced the manifesto committee of the party for Parliamentary elections. Senior Akali leader S Balwinder S Bhundar will be chairman and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema will be member secretary of the committee,’ he said in the post.
‘The committee has 15 members and, in addition, six members have been added as special invitees,’ he added.
The panel also includes party leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Iqbal Singh Jhoonda, former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, ex-legislators Bikramjit Singh Majithia, Sikander Singh Maluka, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Anil Joshi, Hira Singh Gabria, Pawan Kumar Tinu, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, and MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.
The six special invitees include Youth Akali Dal chief Sarabjit Singh Jhinjer, Istri Dal chief Hargobind Kaur and SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Kler.
Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will he held on June 1.
