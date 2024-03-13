SKM’s mahapanchayat in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, March 12
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called upon farmers and workers nationwide to gather for a massive and peaceful Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat on March 14 at Ramlila Maidan here.
With the intention of adopting a ‘sankalp patra’ (letter of resolution), the mahapanchayat aims to vehemently oppose the corporate, communal and dictatorial policies of the Modi-led government. This initiative strives to protect farming, food security, livelihoods and the economy from corporate exploitation. It also assumes significance amid the ongoing protest by farmers at Haryana borders.
Ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the mahapanchayat will outline future action plan to intensify the ongoing struggles and address the genuine demands of farmers and workers. Representatives of various central trade unions, sectoral federations and associations are expected to participate.
The SKM has claimed that the Delhi Police have issued an NOC for the mahapanchayat. Basic amenities such as parking, water, toilets and ambulance services will be provided, with support from the Delhi MC.
In a new development, the BKU Charuni group of farmers is expected to join the mahapanchayat.
However, amid these preparations, the SKM protested the Modi government’s decision to sign the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement. This move is being seen as a ‘surrender to developed European countries’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...