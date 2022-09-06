Sukhbir Badal to appear before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

SAD president Sukhbir Badal will appear before a SIT probing the October 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case in which two men had died on Tuesday.

The hearing will be held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institute, Sector 32, in Chandigarh, at 11am.

SAD sources said Badal is on way to the venue.