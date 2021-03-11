Before going LIVE on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter bio

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, May 14
Hours before going LIVE on Facebook to speak his ‘mann ki baat’, Sunil Jakhar removed the Congress from his Twitter handle, indicating his future line of action.
Though Jakhar has been keeping mum on his future political options, indications are that he is all set to part ways with the Congress.
Jakhar who had been served show cause notice for his "anti-party" statements did not respond to the show cause notice, before the anti-disciplinary committee decided to remove him from all-party positions.
