Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, August 16
Panic gripped the posh locality of Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar on Tuesday after a “bomb” was allegedly kept beneath a Mohindra Bolero parked outside a park.
A bomb-disposal squad reached the spot and removed the bomb and took it for defusing to a safe place.
The police officials are, however, tight-lipped about the incident, which occurred outside the residence of a police official.
According to information, the police after checking a CCTV footage in the area found two bike-borne persons, including a Sikh youth, fitting the “bomb” beneath the vehicle in the wee hours.
The incident came to light when a man saw them and informed the local residents and the police.
