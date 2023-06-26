Thanks to multi-disciplinary courses, Punjabi varsity witnesses15% spike in admission

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

Amid IELTS boom, when admissions in undergraduate courses in universities are consistently declining, Punjabi University, Patiala, has been able to reverse the trend by introducing an inter and multi-disciplinary components.

According to the Department of Higher Education, during the recent round of counselling for undergraduate courses, the university witnessed a significant increase of 15 per cent in aspirants, who applied for admission, as compared to last year.

In mathematics and computer science, 482 applications were received this year for 167 seats as compared to 358 applications last year. In physical and chemical sciences, 372 applications were received this year for 100 seats against 310 applications last year. In social sciences 978 applications were received this year for 190 seats against 902 applications last year. In biological sciences 248 applications were received this year for 100 seats against 226 applications last year. Over 300 applications were received for 130 seats in the performing and visual arts five-year integrated course.

Around 3,000 students competed for admission in highly coveted 807 seats in five year courses as compared to 2,600 students last year.

It was observed that more meritorious students applied for programmes this year and the first cut-off was closed at around 90 percent in Class XII boards. Similarly, BTech courses in which admissions have been declining in past years saw a major upswing in this year. While all 223 seats in computer science were filled, the seats in electronics and communication engineering also got an overwhelming response from students.

In mechanical engineering, only 29 students had taken admission last year while this year, 51 students deposited fee and more were expected to take admission in next rounds of counselling.

In civil engineering, only 42 students had taken admission last year while this year, 71 students deposited the fee and more were expected to take admission in next rounds of counselling.

Interestingly, for the physiotherapy course, over 500 applications have been received for 30 seats.

Prof Arvind, Vice Chancellor, Punjabi University, said, “Finally, the state government’s efforts to revive university’s ailing financial condition have started bearing fruit. The university is contemplating to increase the number of seats in some courses.”

3,000 compete for 807 seats