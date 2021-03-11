Three SSPs transferred in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 22

In a minor reshuffle, the Punjab Government on Friday transferred three Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).

Arun Saini has been appointed the new SSP of Pathankot, while Swarandeep Singh has been appointed the SSP of Amritsar Rural, an official spokesperson said.

Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu has been made the new SSP of Kapurthala, the official said.