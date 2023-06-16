Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

Responding to the allegations of a house grab, Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke said despite being a legislator for more than six years, neither she nor her husband has any property in their name.

Manuke said, “We have been living in a rented accommodation for many years. This house was also rented. We had a lease agreement and paid the rent every month.” She claimed that when the NRI asked her to vacate the house, she asked for a month to find a new accommodation, but the landlord was impatient.

“Just a few days ago, I took a new house on rent in Jagraon. I have returned the keys of the previous house to its owner.” Manuke accused the Congress’ Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira of encroaching upon the road and usurping a property in Sector 5, Chandigarh.