Two booked for making fake stamp papers for bail

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 18

The police have busted a racket of preparing and misusing fake stamp papers for securing bail of inmates being run from the jail. The personnel have arrested two people under Section 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 205 and 120B of the IPC.

Talking to The Tribune here today, SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said that the arrested accused were identified as, Avjinder Singh, alias Raja, a resident of village Arjunwal under Adampur police station, and Jatinder Singh, alias Sonu Sood, a resident of village Panchhat in Phagwara.

SP Bhatti said that in the presence of DSP Jaspreet Singh, the accused Avjinder had confessed to his crime and told the police that he (Avjinder) had taken Rs 12,000 from the mother of Jatinder (already in Kapurthala jail) to secure his bail with the help of fake documents.

She said that Jatinder was already in jail and was brought on production warrant. The SP said that the arrested accused disclosed the names of their other accomplices — Manbir Singh, alias Mangu of Adampur, and Kuldip Singh, alias Sathi of Mehatpur in Nakodar. Manbir is already lodged in Kapurthala jail while Kuldip is still at large.

