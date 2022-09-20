Under Rs 9L debt, farmer ends life

Tribune News Service

Mansa, September 19

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at Khara village in the district this morning. He has been identified as 36-year-old Amrik Singh.

Jagshir Singh, a leader of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “Amrik Singh owned three acres of agricultural land. He had taken Rs 9-lakh loan. Last year, his cotton crop got damaged due to pink bollworm attack and this season, he suffered losses due to low yield of wheat and whitefly attack on his crop. He was under stress due to the financial burden.”

The victim is survived by his wife and son.

