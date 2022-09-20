Punjab Urban Development Dept to decentralise power to grant CLUs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

The Housing and Urban Development Department will soon decentralise its powers for the grant of change of land use (CLU) certificates, completion certificates and building plans.

The plan of the department is to empower its regional authorities in Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda to grant change of land use and completion certificates, and building plans at their own level. The authorities are headed by Chief Administrators.

The aim was to simplify the procedure for grant of approvals, said officials.

A few days ago, the Local Government Department had authorised MC Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners to grant CLU certificates and licences to develop colonies. It was also decided that the Chief Town Planner would give the technical advice for layout plans of commercial projects above 2 acres. For other projects, the Senior Town Planner will be the point person.

As per the existing practice, the HQ gives approval for residential, commercial and institutional projects up to 25 acres.

#Mohali