Villagers, MGNREGA workers join hands to plug dhussi bundh breach

Jalandhar, July 13

In a remarkable display of dedication, hundreds of volunteers from Nirmal Kutia village in Sultanpur Lodhi along with MGNREGA workers and local youth have been working day and night to plug a 300-foot breach in the dhussi bundh. Their unwavering efforts have led to the repair of nearly one-fourth breach in just one-and-a-half days since it was reported.

Working in shifts, these volunteers have been labouring barefoot to repair the bundh. They have started the work at Mandala Chhana village from both ends of the bundh.

Despite the challenging conditions, they carry heavy gunny bags on their shoulders, install iron nets and venture deep into the water while maintaining a cheerful demeanour. The air resonates with the uplifting sounds of Gurbani playing through speakers placed at the site.

Daya Singh, a volunteer from Nirmal Kutia, said the initial days were arduous due to the water depth, which reached around 10 feet. However, with a significant decrease in water levels overnight, the pace of the repair work has speeded up.

