Wasn’t a surrender: Harpal Singh Cheema

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today termed the arrest of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh as big victory for the state police.

He said the arrest of Amritpal after a 35-36 day operation without firing a single shot and preventing any sacrilege incident was laudable. Whosoever tried to vitiate peace in the state had received a befitting reply, he claimed.

Denying reports that Amritpal had surrendered, Cheema said the pro-Khalistan activist tried to hide in a local gurdwara and was arrested by the police. Cheema denied that any negotiations took place before his arrest.

Addressing mediapersons, he said, “Amritpal was hiding in a gurdwara. He again tried to seek ‘defence’ of Guru Granth Sahib. He might have thought if anything untoward happens, he will again seek public sympathy. But he was caught without any shot being fired. I thank the CM and the people of the state.”

Answering queries on claims of Amritpal’s surrender, Cheema said, “The IG has already provided details of his arrest. He was inside a local gurdwara and proper discretion was exercised to arrest him. He did not surrender.”

“No negotiations took place before the arrest of Amritpal,” he reiterated.

On former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode’s claim on the issue, Cheema said, “Had it been a surrender, Jasbir Singh Rode or Amritpal could have called the Press (to show that it was a surrender).”