Youth dies of ‘overdose’

Moga, March 20
A 19-year old youth allegedly died of drug overdose in Moga on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Abhi Masih, a resident of Mission Compound colony.
Abhi went to a peddler at Sadhanwali Basti, where the latter injected a synthetic drug with a syringe, the video of which has also reportedly gone viral on social media.
Soon after being injected with synthetic drug, Masih fell unconscious. His elder brother and other family members brought him home in an unconscious state.
As we were planning to take him to the hospital, Abhi breathed his last, said Shinda Masih, grandfather of the deceased. He said they came to know about the incident through a video, which went viral on social media.
AAP MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora visited the house of the deceased and expressed her condolences. She assured the kin that all those involved in the death of their kin would be booked by the police. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform
Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...
Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works
Govt may do away with pension for every term
AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh
Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...
Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism
Ghosh, 66, is a Professor at the University of Massachusetts...
IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case
Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...