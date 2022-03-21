Youth dies of ‘overdose’

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 20

A 19-year old youth allegedly died of drug overdose in Moga on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Abhi Masih, a resident of Mission Compound colony.

Abhi went to a peddler at Sadhanwali Basti, where the latter injected a synthetic drug with a syringe, the video of which has also reportedly gone viral on social media.

Soon after being injected with synthetic drug, Masih fell unconscious. His elder brother and other family members brought him home in an unconscious state.

As we were planning to take him to the hospital, Abhi breathed his last, said Shinda Masih, grandfather of the deceased. He said they came to know about the incident through a video, which went viral on social media.

AAP MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora visited the house of the deceased and expressed her condolences. She assured the kin that all those involved in the death of their kin would be booked by the police. —