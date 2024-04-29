AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A two-day capacity building programme on the topic, ‘Strengthening assessment and evaluation practices’, that highlighted internal assessment and its structure, ie periodic assessment, multiple assessment, portfolio and subject enrichment, was organised by the CBSE and attended by Nidhi and Ritu Dhiman of St Joseph School, Chandigarh. It also highlighted the importance of designing of question paper based on Bloom’s Taxonomy, Summative Assessment and Formative Assessment. The main objective of the workshop was to enhance the success of the process of learning. It stressed on the understanding of assessment of learning as summative and formative. The importance of competency-based education, which helps students develop and demonstrate mastery over their knowledge and skills thereby attaining the learning objectives laid down by the teacher, was emphasised on.
