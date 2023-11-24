AKSIPS 45 SMART School, Chandigarh

Diwali, the 'festival of lights' was celebrated at the school with fervour. The key highlights of the day were the beautiful rangolis & Lakshmi puja followed by the special assembly, highlighting the message of 'Green Diwali, Clean Diwali'. The students showcased the spirit of Diwali through a skit and scintillating dance performances which added much exuberance and brought great joy to the audience. Besides sensitising students to the ill-effects of crackers, the teachers also shared the guidelines on being safe while bursting them. The assembly concluded with Principal Pamila Kaur giving away the message of a clean, safe and a bright Diwali.
