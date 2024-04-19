AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The school organised a free health check-up camp in collaboration with Motherhood Hospital, Mohali, for the primary wing students. Dr Akriti Sethi, Paediatrician, and her team from Motherhood Hospital conducted a routine check-up of the students of classes I to V and shared tips to maintain good health and growth. Associate Director (Academics) Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla thanked the medical team for their valuable contribution towards the Child Health and Development Programme being initiated by the school.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali