Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a yoga competition for classes VI to X. There was a spectacular and beautiful display of talent, confidence, strength and flexibility by yoga performers. The competition endeavored to provide a platform to students to exercise their yoga skills. Each student represented their asanas with proper posture, expressions and gestures. All students seemed enthusiastic. All the students were sensitised about the benefits of practicing yoga to increase concentration and learning capability.
