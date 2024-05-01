Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, observes ‘Book Week’

The school took the initiative to observe ‘Book Week’ through a series of activities planned for the students like making bookmark, preparing book covers and roleplay of characters of their favourite books. Students portrayed famous characters from their cherished books like ‘Biniya from Blue Umbrella’, ‘Sindbad’, ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Alice’, ‘Hellen Keller’, ‘Sherlock Holmes’, ‘Robin Hood’, ‘Matilda’, etc. The week-long celebrations kept the students energetic and enabled them to get enlightened. The students were thrilled by the fun activities. Principal encouraged the students to develop reading habits and appreciated students’ efforts.

#Panchkula