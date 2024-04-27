Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the power of language and literature during its two-day event, “Linguistic Leap: A Literary Odyssey”. The educational event, organised by the school’s Communication Club, aimed to deepen students’ appreciation and understanding of the English language through a variety of engaging literary competitions. The event was a resounding success, with students from classes V-XII participating and demonstrating their literary talent. The wide range of topics allowed students to explore various aspects of the English language and express their unique perspectives. It highlighted the exceptional abilities of young writers and speakers. Notable performances in declamation and extempore speaking kept the audience engaged, while the essays provided insightful reflections on technical and ethical issues. Director Dr Jayeta Auddy and Principal Garima S Bhardwaj commended the students for participating in the competitions and motivated them to continue to participate in these kinds of events in future.
