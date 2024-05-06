Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

The school observed Labour Day with vibrant activities, acknowledging the vital contributions of the working class. Students from various classes engaged in creative and educational projects, from making greeting cards in Class V to conducting interviews by Class VI to VIII and writing insightful articles in Class IX to XII. These activities deepened their appreciation and understanding of different professions, highlighting the importance of labour rights and socio-economic impacts. The school takes pride in its students’ enthusiasm and the sense of community and respect fostered through this celebration, emphasising the essential role of the workforce in our daily lives.

