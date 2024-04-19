Broadway Public School, Manal

NCC at school level plays a credible role in shaping the character of students by imbibing the values of patriotism, service, discipline, hard work, self-confidence, personality development, team spirit, leadership, etc. In pursuit of this, a camp for the selection of National Cadet Corps was organised for the Broadwians under the guidance of CTO, NCC, Balaur Khan and Amandeep Sharma (Physical Education Department). For filling 25 NCC vacancies out of 50, Subedar Sukhchain Singh with Hav Daya Singh and Gagandeep Singh from Headquarters, NCC, Nabha, visited the school campus. The vibrant and disciplined Broadwians took an active part in the selection process.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel attacks Iran's air base, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan
Iran fires air defence batteries at Isfahan air base and nuc...
2 Indian-origin men among 6 arrested in Canada's biggest-ever heist; Here is how $22.5 million were robbed from Toronto's main airport
Parmpal Sidhu, 54, and Amit Jalota, 40, both from Ontario, w...
Central Consumer Protection Authority asks FSSAI to probe claim of Nestle adding sugar to baby products
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPC...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting under way in 102 seats, leaders urge people to turn up in large numbers
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...