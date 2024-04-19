Broadway Public School, Manal

NCC at school level plays a credible role in shaping the character of students by imbibing the values of patriotism, service, discipline, hard work, self-confidence, personality development, team spirit, leadership, etc. In pursuit of this, a camp for the selection of National Cadet Corps was organised for the Broadwians under the guidance of CTO, NCC, Balaur Khan and Amandeep Sharma (Physical Education Department). For filling 25 NCC vacancies out of 50, Subedar Sukhchain Singh with Hav Daya Singh and Gagandeep Singh from Headquarters, NCC, Nabha, visited the school campus. The vibrant and disciplined Broadwians took an active part in the selection process.

