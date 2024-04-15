DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Baisakhi to welcome the harvest season. With the help of an informative talk show, the event highlighted the festival’s religious and cultural significance. By performing Punjabi folk dance and reciting ‘shabad’, which portrayed the everyday lives of Punjabi farmers, the students captured the essence of the festival. After introducing the students to the rich history and culture of Punjab, Principal Upasana Sharma wished them good luck. She also told students about sustainable living as students of the school brought laurels in the Wipro Earthian Competition by creating a prototype of rice straw management. The event concluded with DAV Gaan and Shanti Paath.

