DAV School, Bharoli Nadaun, conducts investiture ceremony

The school conducted the investiture ceremony for the session 2024-2025. Sanjeev Kumar, SDM, Jawalamukhi, was the chief guest. The occasion included different songs and dance presentations by students. Mithil Thakur and Saakshi were selected as senior head boy and head girl, respectively. Selected members of the students’ council pledged their devotion for the well-being of the school. Sanjeev Kumar shared his valuable experiences with the students and motivated them to be hardworking and law-abiding members of the society. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana encouraged the newly selected students’ council to uphold their responsibilities with dedication and honesty.

