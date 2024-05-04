DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Panchkula

Students of the school observed International Labour Day. The celebration aimed to sensitise the students to the dignity of labour and to regard the class IV employees, whose pivotal role in the day-to-day smooth working of the school, is very inevitable. A special programme was organised by students of the kindergarten section to honour the helpers. The students in the kindergarten section extended their gratitude to the class IV employees. They prepared beautiful handmade cards and felt excited to present them to their nannies as a token of love. Senior students expressed their gestures by participating in a card-making activity and offering them fruit hampers and ‘Thank you’ cards. Overwhelmed with students’ love for them, the maids also reciprocated love and asked the students to help their parents in keeping their house and surroundings neat and clean. Principal Vishali Kaushal thanked the class IV employees of the school and expressed gratitude for their tireless efforts. She urged the students to appreciate and respect them.

