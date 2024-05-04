DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Panchkula

Students of the school observed International Labour Day. The celebration aimed to sensitise the students to the dignity of labour and to regard the class IV employees, whose pivotal role in the day-to-day smooth working of the school, is very inevitable. A special programme was organised by students of the kindergarten section to honour the helpers. The students in the kindergarten section extended their gratitude to the class IV employees. They prepared beautiful handmade cards and felt excited to present them to their nannies as a token of love. Senior students expressed their gestures by participating in a card-making activity and offering them fruit hampers and ‘Thank you’ cards. Overwhelmed with students’ love for them, the maids also reciprocated love and asked the students to help their parents in keeping their house and surroundings neat and clean. Principal Vishali Kaushal thanked the class IV employees of the school and expressed gratitude for their tireless efforts. She urged the students to appreciate and respect them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case
The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof
After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...
Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others
The alleged generation of illicit funds for organising rave ...
Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications
The campaign song, ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’, was releas...