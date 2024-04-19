Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, HUDA, Panipat

The University of California organised a dedicated ‘Astronomy Night Session’ at the International Gemini Observatory North for CBSE for two hours. Students of classes IX and X of the school along with their science teachers attended the session. The observatory team used the Gemini North telescope located near the summit of Maunakea on the island of Hawaii. The observation was about the asteroids in our solar system, massive stars and distant galaxies to supernovae and even gamma-ray bursts. The session was very informative and useful for the students and teachers.
