Eklavya School, Jalandhar, organised sports activity event

The school organised the intra-sports activity event of April for classes V to VIII on its grounds. Students were divided into teams and competed in a variety of fun and engaging sports activities, like races, relay races and obstacles relay races, kho-kho and football. School Director Seema Handa said, “We believe that physical activity is just as important as academics. This event is a celebration of teamwork, dedication, and the joy of competition.”
