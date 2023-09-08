Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

A lecture on ‘Single-use plastic-free living’ and ‘Effective waste management’ was held at Vandana Kaksh of the Gita Niketan Luv-Kush Hostel. The event was organised by the NCC, inspired by the environmental awareness programme of G20 Summit. The lecture featured a line-up of distinguished speakers who are experts in their respective fields, like Dr Naresh Bhardwaj, Assistant Director, PMIDC, Department of Local Government, Punjab, at Chandigarh. He is the founder of NGO Green Earth, Kurukshetra. 130 NCC (Army and Air Wing) cadets attended the event.

#Environment #G20 #Kurukshetra #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban