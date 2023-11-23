Grand Diwali bash at AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

A grand Diwali bash was organised at the school exclusively for mothers by the pre-primary wing. Guests Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Schools, and Sidhant, Associate Director, Administration, AKSIPS Group of Schools, along with Associate Director, Academics, Parnika Singh and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla lighted the ‘jyoti kalash’, followed by ‘Ganesh vandana’ by KG students. A vibrant and mesmerising performance by the dance teacher and his group enthralled all. A qawwali was the icing on the cake. A dance competition exclusively for mothers was organised. The shortlisted mothers presented their power-packed performances. The finale was a Diwali song where kids danced, followed by the prize distribution began. The felicitation was done by Jasdeep Kalra and Sidhant.
