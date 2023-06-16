Guru Teg Bahadur Int'l School, Kalyanpur, Gurdaspur

A G-20 quiz competition was conducted at the school in which 116 students wrote online paper. Sharing the information, the Principal of the school, Dr Ravneet Kaur, said G-20 was a group of 20 countries, which were contributing about 85 per cent of the world's GDP. Apart from this, they all strove for world peace and prosperity. She said the G-20 did not have any permanent secretary or staff. The presidency of the group was given on rotation to one of the group countries every year, This year, the honour has gone to India. Teachers of the school, Amandeep Kaur, Rupinderjit Kaur, Harpreet Kaur, Sonia Mary, Akshara, Jaspinder Kaur and Sukhpreet Kaur shared information about these 20 countries like their history, political system, education, currency, geography, science & Technology etc. The quiz was conducted by Green Mentors worldwide for which the Principal of the school, Chairman Tarsem Singh and Director Surjit Singh thanked the founder of the organisation, Virendra Rawat. The result of the quiz will be declared on August 15.