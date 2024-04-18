Gurukul World School, Mohali, celebrates Baisakhi

The school was filled with joy and enthusiasm as students and teachers came together to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. Students of Class X hosted a special assembly, highlighting the religious and cultural significance of the occasion and spreading the message of unity and prosperity. Students showcased their talents through various performances from traditional Punjabi folk dance to melodious renditions of Baisakhi song, the atmosphere was filled with energy and cheer. Students also presented an impactful skit to commemorate the establishment of the Khalsa Panth and to highlight farmers’ vows due to climate change as a result of human activities. Principal Jaswinder Gandhok addressed the students and emphasised the importance of cultural celebrations in promoting diversity and inclusion.
