KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

Students of the school came forward to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas to pay homage to the great valour and sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. A special assembly was conducted by the students of classes I and II, which commenced with the mool mantra “Ik Onkar…”.The assembly culminated with shabad kirtan “Deh Shivabar Mohe…”. Principal Pooja Prakash said that as we observe Veer Bal Diwas, let us draw strength from the sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. ‘Char Sahibzaade’, an animated movie was shown to the students , to create awareness about the sacrifice and courage of the Sahibzadas, followed by an interactive session. The day observed keen participation from the students of classes VII to X in poetry recitation and poster making activities, wherein they showcased their gratitude towards the sacrifice made by the Sahibzadas.
