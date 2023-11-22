Moti Lal Nehru Public Vidyalaya, Jind

The school witnessed an impressive display of creativity and teamwork as teachers and students participated in the ‘House Decoration Competition’. The entire school campus was transformed into a living canvas as each House, decorated its assigned areas. The themes chosen for the decorations included Educational, Diwali, Winter and Sports, reflecting the diverse interests and celebrations that characterise the school environment. The grandeur of the event was complemented by the trophy presentation ceremony. Neptune House was awarded first place, giving them not only the winner's trophy but also the coveted Best House award for their outstanding performance in the competition.
