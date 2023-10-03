New India Senior Secondary School, Pinjore

Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti were celebrated in the school. Since the occasion marks the birth of two national heroes, there were many activities organised by teachers. Students recited inspirational poems on Lal Bahadur Shastri. These poems urged the students to imbibe good values in life. Students of Class I and II emoted Gandhi’s principles through acts. Senior students prepared posters and slogans on the theme of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. A quiz was also organised on the 11 principles of Mahatma Gandhi. School Director Sharda Gupta urged the students to learn the values and principles which Gandhi and Shastri held dear in their life, like truth, non-violence, respect for all beings, self-discipline, unity, harmony, sharing and caring.

#Lal Bahadur Shastri #Pinjore