OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

OPSIANS celebrated Diwali with a special celebration organised in the school. The school wore a festive look with diyas, pots, and lanterns adorning the entire premises. On this occasion, various activities such as diya decoration, toran making, inter-house rangoli competition, class decorations etc were organised. Special assemblies depicting the significance of the day were conducted by the students of various wings. In the segment presented by teachers, a cultural and religious extravaganza of Ganesha & Lakshmi Vandana, Hanuman Chalisa, and bhajans filled the hearts with festive spirit. The Director of Academics Esha Bansal and the Principal Neelam Sharma lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the festivities. The programme concluded with an exchange of greetings and the distribution of Diwali gifts by the management.
