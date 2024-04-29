Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh, celebrates Earth Day

The school, aiming to expose children to Nature and to instil love and respect for the environment, celebrated Earth Day as Green Day. The school embraced the spirit of Earth Day with a vibrant celebration, transforming the usual morning assembly into a colourful display of green. Students arrived clad in green-colour attire, symbolising their commitment to environmental awareness. The school courtyard buzzed with excitement as students unpacked their tiffin boxes filled with nutritious green foods and fruits, demonstrating their dedication to sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Through this initiative, the school reaffirms its pledge to nurture a generation of environmentally conscious individuals who recognise the importance of preserving our planet for future generations.

