Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school marked a dual celebration, embracing the sparkle of Diwali and the exuberance of Children's Day.The event commemorated the cultural and spiritual significance of Diwali. The programme was graced by the members of the management. They conveyed their wishes to the staff and the students. The celebration commenced with an enlightening student talk that provided insights into the history, customs, and traditions associated with the festival of lights. The event also featured captivating dance performances, and melodious songs, showcasing the significance of Diwali. Emphasizing eco-friendly celebrations, students and staff pledged against use of crackers and promoting a cleaner environment. The highlight of the event was students' creative Diwali decor which reflected teamwork and an eco-conscious mindset.

