Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Veer Bal Diwas was observed at the school to honour the valour of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of tenth Sikh-Guru Guru Gobind Singh in their quest for justice. A special assembly was held to commemorate the event featuring an array of activities which included insightful discussions, poetry recitation and kirtan. Shabad kirtan infused a spiritual essence while an engaging online quiz tested the knowledge of the students about the historical event. The event also delved into the inspiring life of Char Sahibzadas.

