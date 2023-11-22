SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

Members of the management, Principal and teachers of the school assembled to celebrate Diwali. The beautifully decorated auditorium created a festive atmosphere. Teachers presented devotional songs. Members of the management extended their warmest Diwali wishes to the Principal, teachers and other staff by presenting them with gifts. Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat thanked the members of management on behalf of the staff members. The programme ended with a sumptuous breakfast.

#Ambala #Diwali